Agronometrics in Charts: Opportunities for Mexican berry exports

This week in Agronometrics in Charts, we will talk about the opportunities for Mexican berry exports, which Colin Fain, CEO of Agronometrics, will present during the Aneberries Seminar to be held virtually on July 29 and 30, 2021.

He will talk about how the Mexican berry industry is of vital importance. With more than 52,000 hectares nationwide which creates more than 420,000 jobs. Additionally, the strawberry market by itself brings in more than 2.3 billion dollars per year.

Mexican berry exports

Regarding Mexican berry exports, Fain will focus on the U.S. market, where the country uses its competitive advantage of being very close to consumer markets, to export fresh berries more profitably without losing quality.

In 2020, a record was set with approximately 330 million kilograms of fresh berries exported to the U.S. market.

If we look at the graph below, the leader of berry exports in the last 20 years has been strawberries, which set a record in 2020 with more than 145 million kilograms.

This was followed by raspberries with about 80 million kilograms, blackberries with more than 63 million kilograms and blueberries with around 45 million kilograms.

Historic volume (KG) of Mexican berry exports to the U.S. market

Another interesting topic that the CEO of Agronometrics will address is the spot price of berries in the U.S. market, as well as the effects of the exchange to the dollar and the consumer price index.

