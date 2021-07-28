AgDevCo expands portfolio in Mozambique to develop banana industry

July 28 , 2021
AgDevCo has announced its latest investment of $US 3 million in Mozambique's agribusiness sector.

The UK-based social impact investor has closed a debt investment in Quinta da Bela Vista Limitada (QBV), an irrigated banana estate located in the Boane area in Mozambique.

QBV was established in 2016 as a joint venture between Silverstreet Capital's Silverlands I Fund and Crookes Brothers Limited and currently comprises 128 hectares of irrigated bananas.

QBV's strategy is to expand the operation to 260 hectares over the next two years.

Crookes Brothers has a proven track record in the banana sector in South Africa providing QBV with expertise and a marketing channel into South Africa.

SilverStreet is one of Africa's largest dedicated investors in the agricultural sector with investments in eight countries on the continent.

AgDevCo's investment will support QBV's expansion by providing long-term capital. QBV currently employs over 240 people, with further growth in jobs expected as a result of the expansion.

The banana industry is a key source of employment, improving the livelihoods of local communities. The export of bananas offers Mozambique the opportunity to increase foreign exchange revenue.

"AgDevCo's funding of QBV will enable the company to expand and create employment opportunities in an optimal banana-growing area in southern Mozambique," Simon Morgan, Director of QBV said.

"They have been an ideal funding partner for QBV, structuring the loan to suit the needs of the company."

"We are delighted to back QBV and partner with Crookes and Silverstreet in developing the banana industry in the Boane area, helping to build sustainable impact and bring in export revenue," Charlotte Dubois, Investment Director at AgDevCo said.

