HelloFresh launches online grocery store in U.S. - FreshFruitPortal.com

HelloFresh entered the competitive online grocery business yesterday with the launch of HelloFresh Market.

The Berlin-based meal kit company's digital store offers customers a range of add-ons to the meal kit order they already receive on their doorstep.

The introduction of the Market is part of HelloFresh’s midterm growth strategy, and an important step for the company with ambitions to become “the world’s leading fully integrated food solutions group".

"Ultimately for us, the goal is to move to a broader food solutions group instead of a dinner solutions group," Uwe Voss, CEO of HelloFresh U.S., told Winsight Grocery Business.

Aiming to grab a “larger share of the dollar spend,” HelloFresh Market seeks to offer greater value and convenience to customers.

“Our end game isn’t 150 items. We see growing to 1,000 to 2,000 SKUs over time, into items like bread and butter, dairy—high-frequency purchase items."

The introduction of the Market in the U.S. follows a successful launch in the Benelux region.

The range of the Market offerings will be rolling out to all customers across the U.S. over the coming months.

The Market features partnerships with a growing list of purveyors such as Epicurean Butter, Pillsbury, Intelligentsia Coffee, Annie’s, Vive Wellness Shots among others.

HelloFresh has been increasing its meal kit footprint in the U.S. and globally with recent acquisitions in Chicago and Australia while operating in various other countries.