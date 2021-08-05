SanLucar enters flower and plants sector - FreshFruitPortal.com

Fresh produce multinational SanLucar is expanding its product portfolio with the supply of high-quality plants and flowers, as it continues to make progress on its growth strategy.

A new business unit has been created, SanLucar Flowers, which complements the company's core business of producing and distributing premium quality fruit and vegetables.

Based in Kevelaer, in the heart of one of Germany's leading plant-growing regions, the company says the new business segment is perfectly aligned with the needs of the food retail trade, which is witnessing the potential of the segment of floral and plants sales.

The new unit of the SanLucar Group has a team of highly experienced and renowned specialists in the green industry, with Frank Velmans and Julia Passens at the head of its operational management.

For this new venture, the company works exclusively with certified flower and plant growers, mainly from the central regions of Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Denmark and Poland.

SanLucar Flowers started its activity on January 1st and its product range is already well received in supermarkets of Central Europe.