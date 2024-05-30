SanLucar launches new Disney cooperation with The Lion King

Press release, SanLucar

Valencia, Spain. Thursday, May 30th, 2024 -- What Simba, the “Lion King” experiences in Disney's classic film is like life itself - diverse, exciting, and colorful. SanLucar, the premium fruit and vegetables brand, is launching a major “Disney - Lion King” promotion in German stores. Under the slogan “Royal treats for all those with a sweet tooth”, the SanLucar stone fruits, mangoes, avocados, pineapples or lemons are the focus of the marketing campaign, together with attractive secondary placements. The highlight is the chance to win a trip to Spain.

To mark the start of the promotion, SanLucar is inviting its numerous retailers and partners in Germany, to transform their points of sale into the “Lion King” world. The stores with the most attractive presentation have the opportunity to win a dinner with their entire fruit and vegetable department. “Our POS competitions have become a tradition and are really loved. We are always impressed by the creativity of our retailers and partners,” explains Armin Rehberg, SanLucar CEO. “The close relationship with them is essential for us. Offering added value and differentiation is our passion.”

The advertising materials for the SanLucar promotion contain references to the online raffle which is easily accessible via QR code. Customers can easily participate by scanning the code. Additional visibility for the promotion is generated through social media activities on: Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. Through packaging, POS activities, adverts in magazines and social media advertising, SanLucar achieves more than 200 million contacts during such promotions.

With the attractively design “Lion King” stickers on its fruits, SanLucar invites young and old with a sweet tooth to try them. The premium brand has long been committed to a balanced diet for children and supports parents in feeding their kids with a healthy diet. The main prize of the competition is a trip for four people to the Valencia region. The winners not only have the opportunity to get to know the country and its people, but also to visit the fields of SanLucar's cultivation partner Llusar and learn about the cultivation methods.

THE SANLUCAR LION KING PROMOTION IS ONLY AVAILABLE IN GERMANY AND AUSTRIA

SanLucar, founded in 1993 by Stephan Rötzer, is headquartered in Valencia (Spain) with over 4,000 employees in Germany, Austria, Benelux, Italy, Spain, Ecuador, Dubai, South Africa, Morocco, and Tunisia, both in its office branches and on its own farms. The philosophy "Taste in harmony with people and nature" is the foundation for all actions of SanLucar as well as the basis for many social and sustainable projects.