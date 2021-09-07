2021 Fruit Expo & World Fruit Industry Conference - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

2021 Fruit Expo & World Fruit Industry Conference

Date: September 24th-26th, 2021

Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex

Website: http://www.fruit-expo.com/index.php?lang=en

China Fruit Import & Export Value Reached $10.26bn & $6.39bn Respectively

The latest customs data suggests that on 2020, China’s fruit import value crossed the ten-billion dollar milestone for the first time, amounting to $10.26 billion, an increase of 8%, while China’s full-year fruit exports in 2020 numbered $6.39 billion, up by 16%.

Preview of Fruit Expo 2021

Supported by Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, CCPIT Guangdong Committee, the People’s Government of Guangzhou Municipality, as well as dozens of Guangzhou-located foreign embassies and consulates, Fruit Expo 2020 is going to span over 30,000 sq.m to host 500+ quality exhibitors.

Moreover, held alongside the 2021 Guangdong 21st Century Maritime Silk Road International Expo (MSRE), the show is going to share over 50,000 visitors (repeated visits included) from across the country!

Review of Fruit Expo 2020

With the epidemic under control in China, Fruit Expo 2020 registered 28842 Visits and gathered 261 Premium Brands, including 47 international exhibitors from 15 countries, which were Thailand, Chile, Vietnam, Ecuador, Malaysia, Peru, Mexico, Greece, India, Indonesia, Iran, Pakistan, Spain, France, occupying 30% show space, showcasing 100+ types of products!

Exhibition Scope:

Fresh Fruit: fresh fruits, fresh cut, organic product, etc.

Processed Fruit: frozen fruit products, dried fruits, fruit cans, fruit juice, fruit jam, preserved fruits, nuts, highly processed fruits, etc.

Fruit Processing Equipment & Technology;

Cold Chain & Logistics;

Fruit Growing & Post-harvest Handling;

Fresh Retail & Related Technology;

Fruit Retail Franchises & Chain Stores; and etc.

Co-located Events

2021 Juice & Fruit Beverages World Expo (Juice Expo)

2021 Dried Fruits & Nuts World Expo (Nuts Expo)

2021 Fruit Processing & Packaging Equipment World Expo (FPPE)

2021 Guangdong 21st Century Maritime Silk Road International Expo (MSRE)

2021 World Fruit Industry Conference

