Chilean Citrus Committee partners with Shopkick to promote U.S. purchasing

September 13 , 2021
The Chilean Citrus Committee has launched a program with the shopping rewards app, Shopkick, to "educate and inspire shoppers online and incentivize Chilean citrus purchases in-store".

The innovative program launched on August 20 and will run through Sept. 20.

Shopkick is an app that rewards its users for the shopping they are already doing, both online and in-store, such as working into stores, scanning items in the aisle, making in-app or in-store purchases and submitting receipts.

App users are rewarded with "kicks" which can be accumulated and redeemed for cash, products or gift cards.

Chilean citrus is one of the first fresh produce categories to partner with Shopkick. In addition to discovering information on Chilean lemons, mandarins and navel on the app, Shopkick users will find seasonal recipes that link back to the Fruits from Chile website.

When shopping for Chilean citrus at select regional and national retail chains, users will be rewarded "kicks" for both scanning Chilean citrus in-store as well as buying the fruit and scanning the receipt.

"We were drawn to this program because it allows us to communicate with the ctirus shopper throughout the path to purchase, from online discovery to in-store purchase," said Karen Brux, Managing Director of the Chilean Fresh Fruit Association.

"This program will have a direct, measurable impact on both shopper awareness and demand for Chilean Citrus."

The key is for brands and retailers to marry brick and mortar with the digital world, executive vice president of analytics and data science for Shopkick, Jaysen Gillespie said.

"The Shopkick app facilitates this process. We are excited to expand our footprint in the fresh produce industry by partnering with Chilean Citrus to drive meaningful engagement with consumers and, ultimately, measurable results for our partner," Gillespie said.

