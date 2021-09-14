Fall Creek announces General Manager of Sekoya platform

Global blueberry breeding and nursery company Fall Creek Farm & Nursery has announced that Holger Brandt is now the general manager of its Sekoya platform for premium blueberry varieties.

Since 2018, Brandt has been Fall Creek’s licensing manager, responsible for the ongoing growth and development of Fall Creek’s proprietary and third-party blueberry genetics licensing business.

He has led the development of both traditional and innovative licensing programs for the company, including Sekoya and the Fall Creek Collection, and worked closely with the sales and business development teams in the expansion of commercial partnerships around the world.

In his new role, he will focus exclusively on the evolution of the Sekoya platform, leading a dedicated team of experts in blueberries and the fruit business to help its members supply retailers with consistently high-quality fruit. He is based in Valencia, Spain, and reports to Fall Creek Co-CEO Oscar Verges.

“Holger has the expertise to take Sekoya to the next level in its development,” says Verges. “Initially, he’ll focus on quality assurance and establishing the brand with retailers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, supporting our Sekoya members with the help of Fall Creek nurseries in each region.”

Brandt came to Fall Creek with a wealth of experience in the produce industry, including six years as director of international business development for SanLucar Fruit, an industry leader in the delivery of high-quality fruits and vegetables to the global market.

Previously, Brandt was a key member of the Aldi Supermarkets team in Spain, where he was involved in both market analysis and new business and product development supporting their ambitious expansion plans.

“Sekoya takes us one step closer to achieving Fall Creek’s vision of a world with better blueberries. Sekoya provides its carefully selected members with genetics, services, and strategic alignment along the entire value chain," says Brandt.

"Our shared mission is to empower consistent, reliable, and easy access to exceptional blueberries every day. I am excited to focus my efforts on the Sekoya value chain and bring Fall Creek’s services and advanced technology to meet consumer demand for consistently delicious blueberries 52 weeks per year.”