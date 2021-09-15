New highlights GreenTech: Food safety, sustainability, hydroponics - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

GreenTech Live & Online is in full preparation and ready to receive the horticulture industry at the RAI Amsterdam, from 28-30 September. More knowledge sessions are announced at the Xpert Theatre (cultivation & crop optimization) and Vision Stage (strategy, trends, vision on the future, cooperation and business models). Let’s reconnect.

New highlights:

On Tuesday 28 and Wednesday 29 September several companies will pitch their Innovations for example ViLab (Visser Horti Systems), Ridder CoRanger (Ridder) and GreenSwitch Original (Van Iperen) at Xpert Theatre.

Tuesday 28 September 13.30 -14.00 hrs (Vision Stage): Market insights, challenges and opportunities: Hydroponics. Which developments are going on in the cultivation of lettuce on water? What developments are still to come? These experts will give their view: Veronique Savelkoul (BASF), Patrick J. Borenius (GreenAutomation) and Adnan Tunovic (Havecon).

Tuesday 28 September 15.45 – 16.15 hrs (Vision Stage): Is the EU's GreenDeal key trigger point to shift Vertical Farming into mass production in Europe? Elio Jin-Ha Kim (Samsung), Pavlos Kalaitzoglou (InFarm Berling) and Daniel Bånkestad (Heliospectra AB) will tell you all about it.

Wednesday 29 September 10.45 – 11.15 hrs (Vision Stage): Food safety and food security is a profitable business model. John Meijer (Bom Group), Lambert van Horen (Rabobank) and Pascal van Oers (VEK) will explain.

Wednesday 29 September 13.30 – 14.00 hrs (Vision Stage): The rising importance of sustainability in the ornamental industry with speakers Henk van Tuijl (KUBO), Tim Briercliff (AIPH), Marcel Zandvliet (Dutch Flower Group).

Wednesday 29 September 14.15 – 14.45 hrs (Vision Stage): Co-creation leads to bigger steps in the field of automation and digitalization. 'You go faster alone, you get further together'. This expression certainly applies to the horticultural sector. Joep van den Bosch (Ridder), Adi Nir (MetoMotion) and David Hunter (Optimal Labs) share their visions.

Thursday 30 September will be all about business development and matchmaking on the show floor and in the virtual platform. Also all knowledge sessions of Tuesday and Wednesday will be broadcasted in the virtual platform to be replayed on demand.

The RAI is fully prepared to organise a safe and hospitable atmosphere. And committed to deliver a successful event with the acknowledgement that health and safety is of upmost importance. All the measures taken by the Dutch government are being followed.

Market leaders present

Many market leaders will be exhibiting at the show floor. See here the list of exhibitors https://www.greentech.nl/live- and-online/exhibitors /.

Free registration for GreenTech Live & Online until 21 September

Visitors can register free of charge on www.greentech.nl/live-and- online/ . After 21 September online visitors pay the registration fee of €19.99 including VAT per person.

GreenTech Amsterdam

GreenTech Live & Online will be held from Tuesday 28 – Thursday 30 September 2021. GreenTech Amsterdam, in full physical format, from Tuesday 14 – Thursday 16 June 2022. The exhibition is a global meeting place for all horticultural technology professionals with the focus on the early stages of the horticultural chain and the current issues growers face.

GreenTech is supported by AVAG, the industry association for the greenhouse technology sector in the Netherlands.

