USDA deregulates GM apple variety - FreshFruitPortal.com

The USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is extending deregulation to an apple variety, designated as PG451 Arctic Gala, developed using genetic engineering to prevent browning by Okanagan Specialty Fruits, Inc. (OSF).

APHIS previously reviewed and deregulated this trait in two other OSF apple varieties developed using genetic engineering, referred to as GD743 Arctic Golden apple and GS784 Arctic Granny apple, respectively.

Along with OSF’s extension request, APHIS prepared a Plant Pest Risk Similarity Assessment (PPRSA), concluding PG451 Arctic Gala apple is not more likely to pose a plant pest risk than the previously deregulated GD743 Arctic Golden and GS784 Arctic Granny apple varieties.

APHIS published the PPRSA, a preliminary Determination based on the PPRSA, and OSF’s deregulation extension request for a 30-day public review and comment period.

APHIS reviewed all public comments on these documents and determined PG451 Arctic Gala apple is unlikely to pose a plant pest risk and is extending deregulation. The effective date of this deregulation extension is Sept. 22, 2021.