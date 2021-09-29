Spain forecasts lemon production to drop by a quarter in 2021-22 - FreshFruitPortal.com

Spain is anticipating a year-on-year drop of around a quarter in its lemon production for the 2021-22 season due to weather-related issues.

The Spanish Lemon and Grapefruit Interprofessional Association (AILIMPO) said production volumes would likely drop by 23 percent to 1,035,000 metric tons (MT), following spells of cold, wind and excessive rain that affected fruit flowering and setting in some areas.

Spain, with an average production of about 1,000,000MT per year, accounts for more than 60% of European production.

"Our country will continue in 2021/2022 to be the leading exporter of fresh lemons, and the second-largest processor of lemon juice, essential oil and dehydrated peel in the world" José Hernández, president of the Association said.

Spain is the world's second-largest producer of both fresh and processed lemons, with a business volume of more than 700 million euros.

"Spain's lemons, as its main potential, differs from its competitors in other countries because it is part of a stringent production model that ensures the highest quality and food safety standards worldwide," AILIMPO says.

"A very strict system of traceability from the field to the table which ensures that European lemons are healthy, safe, of the highest quality and produced with a low environmental impact."

Increasingly internationally oriented, optimism prevails in the run-up to a campaign that offers great opportunities for economic development, especially in areas of the Region of Murcia, Andalusia and Valencia, the group says.

The sector is speeding up its successful promotional campaign that is taking European lemons around the world.

Welcome to the Lemon Age is the most ambitious promotion, information and publicity campaign in the history of the European lemon of Spanish origin, which includes actions over three years in five countries (Spain, France, Germany, the United States and Canada).