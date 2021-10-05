Shares in U.K. supermarkets surge amid acquisition speculation

Shares in British supermarkets surged today amid speculation that they could be targets for private equity bids, The Evening Standard reports.

Sainsbury’s jumped by 13.8p — or 4.8% — to top the FTSE 100. Tesco was the second biggest riser with a gain of 1.6% and Ocado was just behind, up 1%.

Momentum in the sector follows the conclusion of the bidding war for Morrisons over the weekend. Private equity firm CD&R won out with a 287p-a-share bid in an auction on Saturday. The offer values Morrisons at £9.8 billion including debt. CD&R saw off competition from a consortium led by Fortress.

US investor Fortress has been left with significant dry powder to spend and Joshua Pack at the firm has fuelled speculation that Fortress could return for another bid elsewhere in the sector.