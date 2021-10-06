Fruit Attraction 2021 in photos: Day one - FreshFruitPortal.com

Fruit Attraction this week has become one of the biggest in-person fresh produce events to reopen its doors to industry professionals since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 13th edition of the European trade show is taking place in Madrid, Spain, from Oct. 5 - 7, using a hybrid format so that people can participate in person or online. It is organized by IFEMA Madrid and the Spanish growers' association FEPEX.

This year more than 1,300 companies are participating from 44 countries, with tens of thousands of guests set to attend.

Please find below a selection of photos taken from the first day.

A sunny outside area separates the several large exhibition pavilions where companies have their stands.

Different motivational messages were on display above the entrance to each pavilion.

California-headquartered avocado and mango company Mission Produce had a team at the event. From left to right: Tommy Padilla, Senior Director of Export Sales; Stephen Fink, Vice President of North American Sales; Ben Barnard, Vice President of Global Partnerships and Business Development; and Bruno Astuto, Supply and Operations Manager.

Pink Lady had one of the most vibrant stands at the event.

Citrosol, European leader in technology and post-harvest treatments for fruits and vegetables. From left to right: Antonio Herrera; Encarna Martí; and Javier Monzonis.

Spain's Ministry of Agriculture had a display promoting the country's strawberries.

The SNFL Group, one of the world's leading fruit breeding companies, had a team at the event.

Fruit and vegetable growers from the Spanish region of Valencia had a big presence at Fruit Attraction.

The team representing Spanish table grape company MOYCA. From left to right: Enrique Salvador Giménez, Josefina Mena, Miriam Cánovas, Juan José Ibarra Ortega, and Carmen Caballero.

John Bean Technologies (JBT), a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food processing and air transportation industries, had its fogging technology on display.

Emmanuel de Lapparent, International Business Manager of France-based apple and pear breeder International Fruit Obtention (IFO), which developed the Kissabel brand for its red-fleshed apples.

Roberto Ricci of TOMRA Fresh Food standing with the company's revolutionary new Cascade Singulator for cherries.