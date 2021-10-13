Giddings Berries USA strengthens management team

Giddings Berries USA, the Monterey, CA-based subsidiary of Giddings Fruit, a leading global supplier of conventional and organic berries, cherries and more, has strengthened its management team as it aggressively grows its presence and support to United States customers.

Neftaly Vargas has joined Giddings Berries USA in the newly created position of Senior Sales Manager, and will be focused on expanding the company’s major retailer program and building out the company’s sales and customer service teams.

"Having supported producers and built successful programs for some of the nation’s leading retailers, Neftaly brings nearly two decades of sales leadership and category management experience to Giddings," said Helena Beckett, Director of Sales at Giddings. "Giddings has a strong focus on customer service and satisfaction, and we’re very excited to have Neftaly spearheading these efforts."

Neftaly earned her B.S. in Agriculture Business at California State University, Fresno, and established her career in the production side of the industry in multiple customer support management roles at a leading grower/shipper.

As the company is rapidly expanding its distribution footprint and supporting its customers with strategic facilities in California, New Jersey, Florida, and Texas, it is also expanding its capacity for logistics, food safety and quality control with the addition of Adolfo Bucio as the new Operations Manager. "Adolfo adds a layer of validation of service to our customers, and will document and ensure every load meets our exceptional quality and food safety standards," said Ian Grigg, Chief Operating Officer for Giddings Berries USA.

Adolfo earned his B.S. in Agricultural Business at California State University, Monterey Bay and has held critical food safety, compliance and quality assurance positions at conventional and organic produce companies for nearly a decade.

"Giddings Berries USA is developing the scale, capacity and resources to be the leading berry supplier to any retailer. With Neftaly and Adolfo now on our team, we offer our customers an increased level of service and support," Grigg concluded.

Founded in 1985 in Santiago, Chile by Julio Giddings, Giddings Fruit is a fully vertically integrated supplier with an extensive breeding program, along with growing and packing operations ranging throughout North and South America.

Giddings Berries USA opened its office in Monterey, CA, in the summer of 2020 in response to the need to be closer to the customer, to simplify the supply chain, to be able to better manage large volumes and to ensure consistent quality that meets and exceeds US market standards.