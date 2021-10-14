Chilean avocado forecast: Huge production increase expected for 2021-22

Having experiencing several years of limited or negative growth, the Chilean avocado industry is now forecast to see a huge increase in production for the 2021-22 season relative to the previous campaign.

The Chilean Avocado Committee is forecasting 220,000 metric tons (MT) of production, would work mark a 57 percent year-on-year rise.

The increase is attributed to improved weather conditions and a good fruit set, which in previous years had been impacted by frosts and drought.

According to the Committee, of the total production 120,000MT are set to be exported, compared to around 74,000MT last season. Western Europe, which last season received 75 percent of Chile's avocado exports, is set to remain the main destination.

The remaining 100,000MT of production are forecast to be sold in the domestic market.

Francisco Contardo, Executive Director of the Chilean Avocado Committee said: "As an association we feel positively about the projections for this new season, considering that we will have an increase in production of 57% despite the difficulties imposed by the pandemic in terms of mobility restrictions and workers".

"Looking ahead, we hope to consolidate the presence of Chilean avocado in our destination markets and continue supplying the local consumer with a product recognized for its high nutritional value".