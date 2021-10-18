Ocean Mist Farms announces new president and CEO

Ocean Mist Farms has announced the promotion of Christopher Drew to President and CEO.

Drew will be responsible for leading all commercial, operational, financial, and administrative aspects of the company and will provide a clear vision allowing for organizational growth and financial success in addition to fostering innovation and cultivating strong relationships internally and with external stakeholders.

His role will require the analysis and evaluation of product line offerings, building business plans to drive expansion, and ensuring Ocean Mist Farms has the proper infrastructure to support such growth.

The Board of Directors unanimously selected Drew from among many distinguished Produce and Consumer Packaged Goods executives sourced through a national search conducted by executive search partner Kincannon & Reed.

“Chris has been integral to executing the strategic growth plan and Ocean Mist Farm’s vision of becoming the partner of choice for produce solutions in his role of Chief Operating Officer here,” Kirk Martin, Ocean Mist’s Board Chair said.

“His history with our company spans nearly two decades in various roles and his knowledge base is unparalleled. The passion he has for this industry and our organization is apparent and we are confident he will be instrumental in the future success of Ocean Mist Farms.”

In his previous role as COO, Drew collaborated with teams across the organization to streamline strategies and processes in addition to overseeing the operational departments and facilities across the organization: cooling, shipping, production, harvesting, food safety, quality assurance, and value-added operations.

Prior to joining Ocean Mist Farms, Drew earned his Bachelor of Science in Crop Science from California Polytechnic University – San Luis Obispo followed by his Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix – San Jose.

Drew is active in several affiliations including the Cal Poly - SLO Horticulture and Crop Science Advisory Council, where he is Chairman of the Board, and is a member of the California Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement Advisory Board among others.

“Chris embodies the spirit of Ocean Mist Farms and embraces our company values,” Martin said. “We are excited to be a part of this next chapter with him.”