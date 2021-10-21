Salmonella outbreak linked to whole, fresh onions being investigated

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is working to investigate a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg infections linked to whole, fresh onions that has so far led to more than 100 hospitalizations.

The FDA's traceback investigation is ongoing but has identified ProSource Inc. (also known as ProSource Produce, LLC) of Hailey, Idaho as a source of potentially contaminated whole, fresh onions imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico.

To date, this Salmonella outbreak has resulted in 652 illnesses in consumers across the U.S. Illness subclusters investigated in this outbreak thus far are associated with restaurants and food service locations.

"That's why as our investigation continues, we're advising restaurants, retailers and consumers to not eat, sell, or serve red, yellow, and white onions supplied by ProSource Inc. that were imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico from July 1 through August 27, or products containing these onions. ProSource Inc. has agreed to voluntarily recall such onions," said Frank Yiannas, FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response.

"We are issuing this update early in our investigation as part of our continued commitment to transparency and early communication. We will provide updates as we learn more during our continuing traceback investigation, especially if there are any updates to this critical public health advice."

ProSource Inc. has agreed to voluntarily recall red, yellow, and white onions imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico, with import dates from July 1, 2021 through August 27, 2021. Descriptors of these onion types include, but are not limited to, jumbo, colossal, medium, and sweet onions.

To date, this outbreak has been associated with 129 hospitalizations and no deaths. Illnesses span the following states: AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV.