Dole and Italy's Molari Berries form partnership in Mexico

Dole and Italian berry company Molari Berries & Breeding have formed a partnership in Mexico to test and develop commercial production in the Latin American country.

The partnership, which has been made between Dole and Molari's subsidiary G-Berries, which was launched at the beginning of 2021,

The newly established company is focused on breeding, applied research, and IP Management. It's a fully independent company, with a dedicated investment plan and clear and ambitious objectives for the future years to come.

"We have a clear vision and a concrete plan for the next 5 years. We define our approach as contemporary and tailor-made breeding," said Luca Molari, Managing Partner of G-Berries.

"Today we're not aiming to the best variety in objective terms, but we're looking for the best variety for each partner's specific needs. In a world where consumption habits, trends and demand are changing day by day, through one-to-one collaborations, we aim to preview your 2025 or 2030 needs."

Dole Diversified, a division within Dole Plc will test in Mexico, with an exclusive fast-track, new genetics coming from the breeding program of G-Berries.

The collaboration between the two companies will define which advanced selections will address the needs that Dole Diversified has in the Mexican growing locations for its worldwide market.

"For our new company is an incredible starting point and we're establishing a wonderful relationship with the Dole Team. Our new strategy is clear: to work together in one-to-one collaborations to breed and select what producers are looking for in terms of fruit quality and consumers preferences," Luca Molari said.

"Mexico is the first market where we're launching this new approach because we think it's a really strategic one and we couldn't have had a better partner, since Dole Plc is focused on berries more than ever."

The Dole PLC team says that berries represent a "strategic opportunity and a major focus for growth".

"As consumer tastes and preferences continue to evolve, we believe the future growth in the berry category comes from varietal advancements and that is why we continue to prioritize the development of new varieties through close collaboration with premium breeders, such as G-Berries, in order to achieve that growth and continue producing high quality berries.

It added that in recent days the first two advanced selections arrived in Mexico.