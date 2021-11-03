Walmart and other stores received onions linked to salmonella outbreak

The Food and Drug Administration has released a partial list of retail establishments that may have sold onions from Mexico that have been implicated in an ongoing outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg.

However, the list may not be accurate, according to the agency.

“This list represents the best information currently available to the FDA; however, it may not include all retail establishments that have received the recalled product or may include retail establishments that did not actually receive the recalled product,” the FDA’s outbreak update states.

In addition to checking the retailers list — which includes a number of Walmart stores along with other retailers — the FDA is urging consumers to check any onions they have on hand to see if they are from Mexico.

It is believed the implicated onions came from the Mexican state of of Chihuahua, but packaging likely just says Mexico if a place of origin is indicated.The FDA reports that the onions were distributed in AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA and WI, as well as Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

If consumers cannot determine whether they have onions from Mexico that were purchased in recent weeks, they should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. The FDA update says onions can last for three months or more, depending on storage conditions.

As of Oct. 29, the outbreak had sickened at least 808 people across 37 states and Puerto Rico. For 505 people with the information available, 157, or 31 percent, have required hospitalization, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No one has died.

Advice for consumers

“It is important that you use the product-specific information, available on the ProSource Produce LLC recall announcement, in addition to this list of retail stores, when you check the food you have to see if it has been recalled,” according to the FDA.

The agency has posted a list of additional recalls being conducted by companies that may have received recall onions from two importers, ProSource Produce LLC and Keeler Family Farms. This list includes recalls conducted by companies that further processed the onions by using them as ingredients in new products or by repackaging them.

ProSource Produce LLC has voluntarily recalled red, yellow, and white onions imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico, with import dates from July 1, 2021, through Aug. 31, 2021. Additional descriptors used for these onion types may include, but are not limited to, jumbo, colossal, medium, summer and sweet onions. Additional recall information will be made public as soon as it is available from ProSource Inc., according to the FDA.

The onions were distributed to wholesalers, broadline foodservice customers, and retail or grocery stores in:

50 lb., 25 lb., 10 lb., 5 lb., 3 lb., and 2 lb. mesh sacks

50 lb., 40 lb., 25 lb., 10 lb., and 5 lb. cartons

And by the following distributors and/or under the following brands:

Big Bull

Peak Fresh Produce

Sierra Madre

Markon First Crop.

Markon Essentials

Rio Blue

ProSource

Rio Valley

Sysco Imperial

Keeler Family Farms has recalled red, yellow, and white whole, fresh onions imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico, with import dates from July 1, 2021, through August 25, 2021. The onions were distributed in 25-pound and 50-pound mesh sacks. They contain a label that is marked as “MVP (product of MX).” Additional details regarding the recalled products are available on the Keeler Family Farms recall announcement.

Recalls have also been initiated by companies that sold recalled onions or products containing the recalled onions.