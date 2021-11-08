Table grape storage numbers down significantly on last year

The number of California table grapes in storage on the West Coast is down significantly compared to this time last year, according to the latest USDA report.

The Western Fruit Report - Grape Cold Storage Summary states that there were almost 3 million fewer cartons being held.

There were 10.8 million cartons in storage on Oct. 31, compared to 13.7 million cartons on the same date in 2020. The storage numbers on Oct. 31, 2019 were also much higher than this year, at 13.2 million cartons.

The most recent figure for this year is only marginally higher than the 10.6 million cartons registered on Oct. 15.

Compared to the same date in 2020, the biggest changes in terms of specific varietals are seen in: