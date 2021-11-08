What's wrong with my plant? Blueberry stems and branches

The content of this article was prepared by The University of Minnesota Extension and has been revised and republished by FreshFruitPortal.com.

For the latest information, check the University of Minnesota's website here.

Spots or blotches on blueberry stems or branches:

Canker diseases

Fusicoccum putrefaciens and Phomopsis vaccinii

Reddish-brown, target like cankers can be found on infected branches

Cankers are often low on the branch and near a leaf scar

Cankers enlarge each year until they girdle and kill the stem

In summer, leaves on infected branches, wilt and turn reddish-brown

Small black bumps can be found around cankers and on dead branches

More information on Canker diseases

Anthracnose

Salmon to orange colored sticky spore masses develop on infected berries and stems when wet

Infected twigs/canes have dark brown lesions with raised bumps arranged in concentric circles

Reddish-brown round to irregular spots on leaves

Berries become soft and wrinkled from the blossom end

Botrytis Blight/Gray Mold

Botrytis cinerea

Twigs turn brownish-black and become gray

Infected blossoms turn brown and become covered with a fuzzy gray mold

Berries are covered with a fuzzy gray mold

Leaves have brown, irregular lesions and may become distorted

More information on Botrytis Blight/Gray Mold

Unusual growth on stem or branches:

Crown Gall

Agrobacterium tumefaciens

Galls (tumor-like overgrowth) occur on roots, where the stem meets the soil and occasionally higher on stems

Young galls are soft, light green in color, with no bark

Older galls are brown to black and are hard

Severely infected plants may be stunted

Severely infected plants should be removed and destroyed

More information on Crown Gall

Witches Broom

Pucciniastrum goeppertianum

Broom-like clusters of swollen reddish-brown stems and small leaves develop in the plant

Young stems within brooms are initially yellow or reddish, but later become brown and shiny, and, eventually, dry and cracked

Most common on blueberries in northern Minnesota planted near fir trees

Will cause needle yellowing and loss in nearby fir trees

Infected blueberry plants should be removed and destroyed

More information on Blueberry witches broom

Source: University of Minnesota Extension