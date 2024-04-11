Tips on berry sampling for spotted wing drosophila to guide your IPM program

Michigan State University's how-to guide with equipment list for spotted wing drosophila sampling

Managing spotted wing drosophila is a critical component of integrated pest management (IPM) programs for most berry growers. The initial response to this invasive species was to adopt calendar spray programs to protect berries, but there is growing awareness of the potential for reducing sprays to times when we are confident the fruit are at risk. This requires information on the level of fruit infestation. A simple berry sampling method has been developed that can indicate when berries are free of spotted wing drosophila or are starting to be infested. This information can guide informed decisions to delay the start of spraying or stretching spray intervals. It might also be used to make product selection decisions.

To help train people on how to prepare and process berry samples to detect spotted wing drosophila, Michigan State University Extension has prepared a short video that explains the approach to use. The video is just over 8 minutes long, and can be seen here: Filter method for sampling for spotted-wing drosophila larvae - MSU MediaSpace