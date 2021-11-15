Labeling Guide: New edition released for U.S. and Canada

United Fresh Produce Association and the Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) have released the Second Edition of the USA/Canada Labeling Guide to support industry understanding of the differences and similarities for labeling compliance in both countries.

With significant changes to both the U.S. and Canadian regulatory and business requirements, the two associations collaborated to create the guide, designed to be the first point of reference for companies shipping to one or both markets.

The second edition of the Labeling Guide reflects changes such as the addition of the PTI Harmonized Case Label, changes in product identification, new U.S. GMO labeling requirements, changes to nutrition labeling in Canada, and the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations requirements, including new traceability requirements for prepackaged fresh fruits and vegetables.

Information is available for both consumer items and case/shipping containers of fresh fruits and vegetables.

“We know that members in the U.S. and Canada rely heavily on this guidance and anticipate that the revision will be a useful resource,” said Miriam Wolk, United Fresh’s Vice President, Member Services.

CPMA’s Vice President of Policy and Issue Management Jane Proctor added, “Association collaboration to meet member needs is a key component of efforts and this newly revised Guide reflects the commitment to providing the best resource for the industry.”

The Guide is complimentary for United Fresh and CPMA members and is available for download on both the United Fresh and Canadian Produce Marketing Association websites.