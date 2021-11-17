Peruvian table grape forecast reveals increases for 2021-22

Peruvian table grape production and exports are forecast to increase in the 2021-11 marketing year, according to a USDA report.

The export forecast is expected to reach a record of 510,000 metric tons (MT) in marketing year (MY) 2021-22, a six percent increase year-on-year.

The United States was the top export destination in calendar year 2020, accounting for 42 percent of total exports.

Fresh table grapes are one of the top produce exports by value for Peru and 2020 export value reached just over $1 billion.

In 2020, grape prices in the export market averaged $2,300 per MT, however, prices in the U.S. market averaged $2,737

Export prices from January to August 2021 were five percent higher than the previous year. They were about $3 per box higher due to logistical constraints, particularly container availability and higher freight prices.

Table grape production is forecast to reach 700,000MT in MY 2021-22, a two percent increase over the previous year.

Favorable weather conditions, plenty of water supply, and growing demand for table grapes are driving this increase.

The ideal region for grape production, along with precision irrigation enables Peru to mature vines 55 percent faster than in neighboring countries.

Grape production is mainly located in Ica with 41 percent and Piura with 22 percent of production. The total area under cultivation is estimated at 32,000 hectares.

The Red Globe variety dominates production, as it remains popular in the growing Chinese market.

However, table grape producers are diversifying varieties and focusing on Crimson seedless, Flame seedless, Surgeon, and Thompson seedless.

Domestic consumption of fresh grapes is forecast at 191,000 MT in marketing year 2021-22, an eight percent reduction year-on-year due to less fruit availability in favor of increasing exports.