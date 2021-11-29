Pacific Trellis Fruit announces first Dulcinea branded cherries arrive in U.S. market

Pacific Trellis Fruit announced today the first shipment of Dulcinea branded cherries has arrived in the U.S.

Pacific Trellis has grown to be the number three importer of cherries and this year marks its first year packaging cherries under the Dulcinea label.

"We are proud to receive the first Dulcinea branded cherries," Josh Leichter, CEO of Pacific Trellis Fruit said.

"We would like to give a special thanks to our grower partners Delipack and Extraberries for helping to bring this program to market.”

Supply of Dulcinea cherries will be available from December to March and will be sold in a high graphic pouch bag and an 8x2 pound clamshell.

"The successful delivery of the first cherries represents a victory for Pacific Trellis in an increasingly competitive category."

“We see competition from China and logistics challenges worldwide were seen as some of the biggest challenges we faced in rolling out this program,” Dan Carapella, Cherry Category Manager said. “We are pleased to have overcome those challenges.”

Pacific Trellis anticipates the crop to be consistent and high quality throughout the season with larger options available.