California citrus growers welcome rain and anticipated cold weather

As rain and expected cold weather sweep through the citrus belt of California, an industry body says growers are looking forward to the positive effects that this weather is bringing.

Water and the current drought top growers’ concerns and the needed rain will have positive effects on the water supply and improve fruit size and quality, the California Citrus Mutual said.

Following Thursday's rain, temperatures are expected to drop to freezing and below.

As currently forecasted, the sub-freezing temperatures will be a benefit to the crop. The colder temperatures will help send trees into dormancy as well as helping to improve coloring and overall quality.

California Citrus Mutual employs weather stations up and down the citrus belt and provides citrus-specific forecasts to help members anticipate weather issues.

Growers will be monitoring conditions closely over the weekend and will be prepared to run water or turn on wind machines to alleviate any negative effects of the lower temperature.