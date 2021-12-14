Sun World expands Southern Hemisphere footprint - FreshFruitPortal.com

Sun World International, LLC has announced it has added several marketers to its licensee lineup in the Southern Hemisphere.

These include two newly licensed marketers in Peru, PuraFruit and Pampa Baja, as well as Bravis in Brazil and EXSA in South Africa.

“We are proud to welcome these extraordinary grape producer-marketers to the Sun World community and pleased to expand our distribution channels for Sun World brands to be enjoyed by retailers and consumers worldwide,” said Garth Swinburn, VP Licensing.

These appointments further expand Sun World’s global roster of table grape marketers, and the company says they complement existing distribution channels to fulfill increasing market demand for its table grape varieties.

The new marketers have been granted rights to distribute fruit from existing and new varieties developed by Sun World, marketed under the company’s powerful brands, such as AUTUMNCRISP, MIDNIGHT BEAUTY, SABLE SEEDLESS®, ADORA SEEDLESS, and SCARLOTTA SEEDLESS.

PuraFruit Company was born this year from Agricola San Jose, a longtime licensed grower of Sun World varieties in northern Peru.

In alliance with Chile’s Gesex, their new venture creates one of the biggest table grape exporters in Peru with a goal to create a one stop shop for Southern Hemisphere grapes in the future.

Over the next three years, Pura Gesex will produce an estimated 6 million cartons of grapes with a potential sales value of US $120 million, placing it among the top three table grape producers in Peru.

Agrícola Pampa Baja, owned by the Paredes family, was founded in 1998 as an integrated farming, packing and exporting company which now farms 2,400 hectares of land in the north and south of Peru.

Having become one of the most recognized Peruvian agro exporters, the company also runs the largest dairy farm in the country, greatly complementing their agriculture activities.

Additionally, Agrícola Pampa Baja has received GLOBAL G.A.P. Certification for paprika production and high accolades for conscientious agricultural practices that improve habitat and support native biodiversity in their desert agricultural ecosystem.

Bravis Comercial Exportadora was established in 2008 in the São Francisco Valley Region of Brazil as a subsidiary of the table grape producer Labrunier, which was purchased at the end of 2019 by the Spanish group El Ciruelo, led by José Velasco.

The company currently allocates the products from several producers to domestic and international markets ensuring insertion in the highest marketplace standard.

Bravis manages the sales process from storage to end-customer delivery, as well as providing technical assistance in cultivation and food safety promoting high quality production practices.

EXSA was established as an independent South African table grape exporter in 1997, following deregulation of the country’s fruit industry.

As a leader in sustainable practices and the investment in new grape varieties and packing innovations, EXSA follows a market-driven approach to grape cultivation while remaining flexible to the demands of customers and consumers. EXSA’s long-established reputation for high quality produce is a natural fit for Sun World’s proprietary brands.