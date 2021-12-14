The environmental impact of food packaging - FreshFruitPortal.com

The content of this article 'The environmental impact of food packaging' was prepared by FoodPrint and has been revised and republished by FreshFruitPortal.com.

Modern food packaging provides a way to make food safe, reliable, shelf-stable and clean, however, some food packaging is designed to be single-use and is not recycled.

Instead, the packaging is thrown away and often litters waterways and because so much food packaging (especially plastic) has ended up in waterways, the United Nations has declared the plastic pollution of oceans “a planetary crisis".

This is a problem not only for humanity but for all aquatic life and there are other environmental impacts from food packaging as well, including to our air and soil.