Mexican associations begin working to strengthen avocado industry

The U.S. is set to allow avocado imports from the Mexican state of Jalisco, officially beginning in June 2022.

This year is on track to be the last year Michoacán will be the only Mexican state supplying the U.S. with avocados for the Super Bowl.

The Association of Avocado Producers and Packers of Mexico (APEAM), the Association of Producers of Avocado Exporters of Jalisco (APEAJAL) and the National Service of Agri-Food Health, Safety and Quality (SENASICA) spoke about how this was accomplished in a recent press conference.

Until now, all avocado imports from Mexico came from only the Michoacán region. APEAM, the only cooperative partner for exporting avocados into the United States, will now work closely with Jalisco to deliver even more avocados to the U.S.

This new agreement will allow the import of fresh Hass avocados from Mexico to expand and will operate under the Cooperative Service Agreement between the USDA-Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and APEAM.

"Blessed with rich volcanic soil, natural irrigation and a unique topography, Michoacán exports avocados to the United States year-round, and Jalisco's integration makes the avocado industry even stronger," said Jose Luis Gallardo, AFM Chairman and APEAM President.

"We're thrilled about this expansion, continuing to help make sure the best avocados are available for American consumers 365 days a year."