Highlights from the fourth quarter of 2021 - FreshFruitPortal.com

Highlights from the fourth quarter of 2021

December 30 , 2021
As we prepare for 2021, FreshFruitPortal.com invites you to check out some of the highlights from 2021!

The editorial team would also like to take this opportunity to wish you an excellent end of the year and happy holidays!

Please find below some of our most popular stories from October to December this year.

Reefer container rates to exceed dry cargo in 2022

Reefer container rates have risen sharply through 2021, but in contrast to dry cargo rates, are forecast to rise further in 2022, driven by catch up on North-South routes.

U.K. supermarkets using cardboard cutouts to hide gaps left by supply issues

Tesco has begun using pictures of asparagus, carrots, oranges and grapes in its fresh produce aisles, prompting ridicule on social media.

Mangos the size of soccer balls are harvested in Colombia

Liliana Garnica Ruíz has the giant mango crops on her farm and the fruit was from organic crops that use a process based on soil improvement.

Hortifrut to acquire leading berry company Atlantic Blue

This acquisition will allow Hortifrut to increase its growing area by about 20%, adding roughly 850 hectares across the three countries where Atlantic Blue operates.

Agronometrics in Charts: The lessons in 20 years of U.S. grape market data

Looking back on two decades of grape market data in the U.S. market can reveal quite a bit about how the category has developed, where it is today and where it could be headed.

Supply crisis drives Walmart, other retailers to hire own ships

Walmart has begun to charter its own vessels in an effort to beat the global supply chain disruptions that threaten the industry's holiday season.

