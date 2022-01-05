The content of this article 'Freeze damage on citrus trees: Preparation and recovery' was prepared by Amir Rezazadeh of the University of Florida and has been revised and republished by FreshFruitPortal.com.

Low temperatures can cause serious injury to leaf, wood and fruits of citrus trees. An extended freeze can kill a citrus tree. A rapid temperature decrease or a longer duration of freezing temperature can worsen the damage.

Because preparation is paramount in protecting citrus trees, growers should use the Florida Automated Weather Network.

The network provides information that can help growers determine if a freeze is coming and how to prepare for it with cultural practices like the use of micro-sprinkler irrigation. Micro-sprinkler irrigation works by providing heat from the warmth of the irrigation water.