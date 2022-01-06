Honeybear Brands announces cherry import program

U.S. based company Honeybear Brands has announced a cherry import program over the winter months for retail partners.

The company’s dual-hemisphere cherry program now provides fruit available during winter, direct from Chile, and summer months, domestically from Washington and California.

Honeybear Brands has more than twenty-five years of experience growing and importing premium apples and pears in Chile through its growing partner Frusan.

This partnership has created a seamless opportunity to provide a premier cherry supply to its retail partners as Frusan continues to expand its cherry production.

“Imported cherries require detailed attention to successfully get into the customers shopping basket, and we’re proud of the supply chain we have built ensuring our customers get the freshest, most flavorful fruit from Chile driving repeat sales,” says Don Roper, vice president sales and marketing, Honeybear Brands.

Shoppers often think of cherries as a seasonal fruit and don’t expect the same quality out of season, Honeybear said. But the company says it aims to change that mindset.

“Grower partnerships in the Southern Hemisphere allow us to provide some of the highest-quality fruit in the world. We are dedicated to take that privilege and help retailers avoid shrink, drive high sales and gain repeat customers,” continues Roper.

Chilean Cherries are available late December through February and domestic cherries are available May through August.