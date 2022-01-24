Peru ranked as main blueberry supplier to U.S. in 2021

Peru was the main blueberry supplier to the U.S. in 2021 with a 34% market share, which was 3% more than the previous year, according to agraria.pe.

The U.S. received over 310,000MT of blueberries from different countries in 2021 for US$1.9 billion, representing an increase of 14% in volume and 22% in value, compared to 2020.

Peruvian blueberry shipments to the U.S. market reached over 105,000MT with a value of $659 million, showing a growth of 25% in volume and 20% in value compared to 2020.

This progress is due to the fact that the North American blueberry cultivation did not reach pre-pandemic levels and was unable to supply market demand.

The second country with the largest number of shipments was Canada with a 26% share, showing 2% less year-on-year; followed by Mexico with a 21% market share reporting 3% less year-on-year.

During 2021, the North American market managed an average price of US$5.39 per kilogram, which represented a 7% increase compared to 2020.

The Mexican blueberry was up 15% as the best quoted, with a value of $8.11 per kilogram.

In second place was the Peruvian, with an average price of $6.27 per kilogram, down 5%. Canada followed with a value of $1.89 per kilogram, showing an increase of 13% year-on-year.

It should be noted that the Peruvian companies with the highest blueberry export levels were Hortifrut Perú SAC, with 18% participation, and Camposol SA, with 17%.