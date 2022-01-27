The content of this article 'Citrus problems in the home landscape' was prepared by Mongi Zekri and Robert E. Rouse of the University of Florida and has been revised and republished by FreshFruitPortal.com.

Citrus problems such as disorders, pest and disease damage, and nutritional deficiencies are numerous.

The landscaper and homeowner should recognize visual symptoms of most common problems so that they take the proper action to minimize their negative impact on fruit production and fruit quality of citrus trees in their care.

This publication is targeted to help the landscaper and homeowner identify some problems occurring on their citrus trees.

It should also help them understand the probable causes, precautions, and cultural practices needed to alleviate or solve those problems.

Trees should be examined frequently for pests, diseases, and disorders which reduce the health and productivity of citrus trees. Whenever a spray application is needed, avoid spraying during dry hot windy conditions.Many disorders, blemishes, pests, diseases, and deficiencies have characteristic damage patterns, colors, or roughness that can be used for diagnostic purposes.

Disorders

Dead wood and twig dieback