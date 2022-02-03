Onion-linked salmonella outbreak is over, with more than 1,000 sickened

Federal officials are continuing to investigate an outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg infections traced to whole, fresh onions from Mexico, but the outbreak has been declared over with more than 1,000 people sickened.

In an update today the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that, as of Jan. 20, a total of 1,040 people from 39 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico had been infected. Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 31, 2021, to Jan. 1, 2022

No one died, but of 778 people with information available there were 260 so sick they had to be admitted to hospitals. That is a higher hospitalization rate than is usually seen in Salmonella outbreaks. Sick people ranged in age from less than 1 year to 101 years old.

Prior to today’s update the CDC had not released any outbreak information since Nov. 12, 2021, when it reported 892 people had been infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Oranienburg.

The Food and Drug Administration is continuing to work with the U.S. importing forms of ProSource Produce LLC and Keeler Family Farms to determine whether proper foreign supplier precautions were undertaken. Some of the onions were sold in unmarked bulk bins at retailers.

“In September 2021, as part of the ongoing investigation to determine the product causing illnesses, the FDA import operations implemented enhanced screening for Salmonella for onions imported into the United States, but no samples were collected because the growing season had ended and onions were no longer being imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico,” according to an FDA statement today.