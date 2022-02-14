Mexican authorities push to revert avocado ban

The Governor of the Mexican state of Michoacán Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla has said he is pushing for meetings with U.S. officials to quickly revert the recent ban on avocado imports from his state into the country.

On his Twitter account, Ramírez said that local authorities will back avocado producers, and that the crop represents an important pillar for the region’s economy.

A local news outlet, Sol of Morelia, also reported that local Mexican authorities are conducting safety inspections in the area and aim for a meeting on Wednesday to address U.S. concerns.

The report said that USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) officials also received threats in 2019, and warned at the time that if these incidents continued a suspension of activities could occur.

An APHIS spokesperson confirmed that a security incident took place on Feb. 9, 2022, leading to the suspension.

" The suspension will remain in place for as long as necessary to ensure the appropriate actions are taken, to secure the safety of APHIS personnel working in Mexico", the spokesperson said, adding that U.S. officials are working to allow the import of avocados certified on or before Feb. 11.

Furthermore, the spokesperson highlighted the longstanding relationship with the Michoacán industry, and that it is still the only region in Mexico authorized to ship to the U.S.

A meeting between local law enforcement officials, APHIS and representatives of the Mexican avocado industry association APEAM also took place this past Saturday, according to the local press report said.

The influence of organized crime over the production and export of Mexican crops has been a repeated concern for authorities on both sides of the border.

Mexico’s service for agrofood safety, Senasica, said in a statement on February 12th that the USDA-APHIS informed it of the decision to halt inspections in Michoacán after an inspector received threats on an official cell phone while working in the region.

APEAM confirmed its participation in meetings with authorities, and said in a statement that it hoped the suspension could be lifted against the avocado ban “in coming days”.

U.S. authorities have been more aggressive in recent weeks with Mexican counterparts over provisions in the USMCA Trade Agreement, and recently filed its first environmental complaint against Mexico through the agreement over fishing practices.

As a result, Mexican fishing boats are banned from landing at U.S. ports in the Gulf of Mexico as of Feb. 7, 2022.

The APHIS led inspections are part of a work plan enacted in December 2021, also part of the USMCA. Local reports mention the suspension only for Michoacán, and it is not yet clear if it could affect a recent agreement to allow Jalisco avocados across the northern border.

The suspension came on the eve of the NFL Superbowl, an event where the APEAM has focused most of its marketing efforts and budget.