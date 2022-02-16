Calavo announces promotion and retirement of fresh sales team members

Calavo Growers has announced the promotion of Gordon Breschini to Director of National Sales for the Fresh team, and the retirement of industry veteran, Bob Collier.

Breschini, who has been with the company since 2008, most recently as Sr. Account Manager, will lead the national Fresh Sales team, targeting volume growth; managing U.S. avocado-customer relations by working with Fresh Directors and Account Managers; and working to establish avocado pricing strategies that drive profits for the company and customers.

Calavo would also like to recognize the well-deserved retirement of Bob Collier, following a 30+ year career in avocados, including 16 years of tenure at Calavo, most recently serving as VP of Sales for the company.

“Calavo is fortunate to have dedicated leaders like Gordon to support the growth of our Fresh Sales team,” stated Rob Wedin, EVP of Sales.

“We look to his experience with our company and in the industry to help grow our avocado and other fresh sales. Calavo would also like to thank Bob for his leadership within our company and wish him well in his retirement.”

Breschini will report to Wedin in his new role.

Earlier this month, Calavo named its interim CEO Steven Hollister as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors.