Calavo names new Chairman

Calavo Growers has named its recent Interim CEO, Steven Hollister, as Chairman of the Board of Directors effective immediately.

As previously announced, Brian W. Kocher assumed the role of Calavo’s President and CEO on Jan. 1.

J. Link Leavens, who had served as chairman since March 2020, will remain on the board.

“It has been a privilege to serve as chairman of Calavo Growers,” Leavens said. “I fully support Steve as he assumes this new role. It is a positive move for the company and its shareholders to have an independent chairman leading the board, and I look forward to my continued service on the board under Steve’s leadership.”

A board member since 2008, Hollister also has been a Managing Member of Rocking Spade, LLC, a diversified investor and developer with interests in ranching and commercial properties, since 2001.

Previously he was Vice President of Sunrise Mortgage & Investment Company, General Manager of Niven Family Wine Estates, Chief Operating Officer of Fess Parker Winery & Vineyard and Santa Barbara County Wine Center, and Senior Vice President of Central Coast Farm Credit.

“I’m appreciative of my fellow board members for the trust and confidence they’ve placed in me by selecting me to serve as chairman,” Hollister said.

“I believe that my experience in finance and agriculture, in addition to my time as interim CEO, will continue to benefit both the board and the company’s leadership team. I’m looking forward to working with and supporting Brian as he leads Calavo into what we believe will be a new phase of long-term growth to benefit all our stakeholders.”