Fruit Logistica eases entry requirements for April 2022 event

Six weeks ahead of its annual show in Berlin, Germany, Fruit Logistica said that due to decisions in Germany and other European countries to relax Covid-19 related restrictions, the event has also eased entry requirements for participants.

In a statement, the event now requires proof that participants were vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19. Or, visitors without vaccinations or for those with non-EU approved vaccines, a negative PCR test no more than 48 hours old will also suffice.

The organizers said that mask mandates in the display halls or on public transportation will remain in place.

Fruit Logistica 2021 had been pushed back, first from its May 2021 date and then again in November 2021 organizers decided to push it out again until April 2022, past the proposed February 2021 dates, following an uptick in Covid-19 infection rates.

In the current statement, organizers ensured that it was important to facilitate an in person event, and that interest is at a high for such opportunities.

More than 3,300 exhibitors from 91 countries presented their products, services and technical solutions at Fruit Logistica 2020, the event’s latest installment. Around 73,000 vendors and trade visitors from 135 countries