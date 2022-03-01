Pacific Trellis taps Howard Nager for marketing, business development role

Importer, grower and marketer Pacific Trellis Fruit has named Howard Nager its new Director of Marketing and Business Development and is tasked with advancing marketing campaigns and business relationships of the owner of the Dulcinea brand.

According to a statement, Nager’s new role will be to build robust marketing campaigns and promotions of the company’s products and varieties. Pacific Trellis is based in Los Angeles, California, and its profile features the Dulcinea Brand under which it markets melons, grapes, citrus, stone fruits and cherries.

"We are excited to have someone of Howard's caliber and experience joining the company. He is an excellent collaborator and has remained customer-focused throughout his career in fresh produce," said Josh Leichter, CEO. "His leadership will play a significant role in executing our strategy and achieving our vision.

Nager will also be tasked with building industry relationships to develop new business opportunities and strengthen its existing relationships with customers in the U.S. and Canada.

"I am extremely excited to join the team at Pacific Trellis Fruit and feel that it is a great fit with my qualifications and personality," Nager commented. "They are well known for their innovative quality products marketed under the Dulcinea brand, top-tier customer service, and a dedicated workforce focused on pursuing excellence.”

Nager has over 38 years of marketing and business development experience within the produce industry, and most recently served as Vice President of Business Development and Marketing for Progressive Produce.

Pacific Trellis has controlled the Dulcinea brand since its acquisition from Syngenta in 2014.