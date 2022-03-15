The content of this article 'Laser system to kill weeds with surgical precision' was prepared by www.ecoinventos.com and has been revised and republished by FreshFruitPortal.com.

A project coordinated by researchers from the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) will use lasers to eliminate weeds from crops and thus offer a sustainable alternative to the use of chemicals such as pesticides.

Called Welaser and funded by the European Union, it is an autonomous vehicle or robot with a vision system and artificial intelligence that will determine weeds from crops.

It works by detecting the meristems of the weeds, which are responsible for growth, and applying a high-power laser to them to kill the plants.

It will be developed by a multidisciplinary team coordinated by researchers from the Center for Automation and Robotics of the CSIC and the Polytechnic University of Madrid (CAR-CSIC-UPM).