DeltaTrak Introduces New Maritime and Claims Support Service as Enhancements to FlashTrak Real-Time Cold Chain Solution

PRESS RELEASE

DeltaTrak is excited to announce that our new enhanced FlashTrak Cloud Service and 4G/5G real-time trackers will be demonstrated at the upcoming 2022 Fruit Logistica trade show in Berlin, Germany. The real-time, in-transit visibility provided by these solutions empowers third-party logistics providers (3PL), shippers, and receivers to overcome supply chain issues such as delays, missing shipments and damage claims.

New device models, like the FlashLink NOW 4G/5G Real-Time In-Transit Logger, provide all-in-one capability, enabling customers to monitor shipment temperature and location, as well as humidity, shock, and light. A large LCD screen complements FlashTrak cloud service data by enabling users to have immediate interface with key real time data parameters active in the device.

To address current supply chain challenges in ocean transport, DeltaTrak has developed FlashTrak Maritime Service, which utilizes GPS positioning to identify vessel location while on the ocean. This advanced solution allows users to see current real-time cargo location and estimate port arrival. This addition to FlashTrak Cloud Service removes the blindness that typically accompanies overseas shipments.

DeltaTrak is very pleased to announce the partnership with OPTIMIZ LTD to provide customers with a fast, automated and efficient way to handle cargo insurance claims. Our first partner in the claims management space, OPTIMIZ LTD is a pioneer in enabling traders, their insurers, and carriers to collect visual evidence of transit condition at various points, through remote containerized cargo inspections and claims resolution. With OPTIMIZ, DeltaTrak not only provides real-time location, temperature, shock and light data, we now offer an online service to expedite the claims process, alleviating the frustration involved in filing a tedious freight claim.

Frederick Wu, CEO and Founder of DeltaTrak says, “Enhancements to our FlashTrak cloud service, as well as new and upgraded real-time devices, represents the latest innovations from DeltaTrak. Our solutions optimize the customer experience, while addressing real-world business problems. The current supply chain challenges are creating considerable uncertainty for our clients. By providing enhanced visibility for exporters, expedited claims processing, and advanced product features, we believe we are supporting our clients’ success.”

About DeltaTrak®

For over 30 years, DeltaTrak® has been a leading innovator of cold chain management, environmental monitoring and food safety solutions, For more information on FlashTrak Maritime Service, FlashTrak Claims Service, or new products contact your DeltaTrak Sales representative at 800-962-6776. Additional information may be found at www.deltatrak.com.