Retailers Experience New Sekoya Blueberries At Event in Spain

Retailers, supermarkets and licensees of Sekoya were able to experience and taste Sekoya Pop ('FCM14-052') and Sekoya Beauty ('FCM12-097') blueberry varieties at the company’s Field & Forum, held on March 24, next to other open and other Fall Creek varieties.

During the visit to the research and development facilities of Fall Creek Farm & Nursery in Seville (Andalucía, Spain), these two Sekoya Low/Zero Chill varieties were seen up close and tested to showcase their attributes for the global market.

“With these premium varieties, we intend to conquer the most demanding consumers around the world,” said Holger Brandt, Sekoya's General Manager. “The objective of this global marketing platform is none other than to provide growers and retailers around the world with consistently high quality in terms of firmness, size, flavor and shelf life and this 52 weeks a year."

The Sekoya Field & Forum was also an opportunity for attendees to learn about other varieties of its Fall Creek Open platform, such as Ventura or Blue Ribbon; or the Collection platform, with materials such as Azrablue, Atlasblue, Biancablue and Olympusblue. The event included a blind tasting where participants were able to taste and try to identify each of the varieties tasted and a presentation on the future of blueberries.

To date, Sekoya has introduced four proprietary varieties: Mid/High Chill Sekoya Grande ('FC13-122') and Sekoya Crunch ('FC13-083'); and Low/Zero Chill Sekoya Pop and Sekoya Beauty.

“The latter two, Sekoya Pop and Sekoya Beauty, have in common an extended life and size combined with superior flavor characteristics," explains Estefanía Rodríguez, Product and Grower Support at Sekoya. “In fact, both Sekoya Pop™ and Sekoya Beauty™ have a very long post-harvest, between 45 and 60 days, and will remain crisp for more than 45 days. This means almost zero waste for retailers." she adds.

Rodríguez described Sekoya Pop as the "nearly perfect blueberry" during her explanation to the attendees. “Those who were unable to attend this event will have another opportunity at Fruit Logistica in Berlin, held from April 5 to 7 in the German capital,” she said.

Sekoya is a strategic business unit for Fall Creek Farm & Nursery, based in the U.S. It began in 2020 with the goal of making high quality blueberries available to customers around the world. Sekoya blueberries can be grown anywhere in the world and varieties are currently grown in the U.S., Spain, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Ukraine, Poland, Morocco, South Africa, Italy, Canada, Zimbabwe, France, The Netherlands, Germany, and the UK, among other countries.