Citing explosive growth, Taylor Farms opens Canadian facilities 

Taylor Farms has opened a new production facility in Toronto focused on offering its retail product portfolio to Canadian consumers.

According to a statement, Kevin Silver, General Manager of Taylor Farms Canada, will oversee the operations at the Toronto facility. The opening of this facility brings new opportunity for Taylor Farms to support local growers and customers as well as the local job market.

"We're thrilled to expand further into Canada with our new facility in Toronto,” Silver said.

"We have seen explosive growth in Canada over the last five years, and with this new location we're able to address that demand by producing and delivering the freshest and most flavorful foods to our customers," he added.

With production focused on the retail product portfolio, Canadian customers will now have access to an array of the freshest products including the fan favorite Taylor Farms Chopped Salad Kits and Earthbound Farm Organic Salads.

Taylor Farms is a leading North American producer of salads and healthy fresh foods with production facilities across the US, Canada, and Mexico.