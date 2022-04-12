Citing explosive growth, Taylor Farms opens Canadian facilities 

Citing explosive growth, Taylor Farms opens Canadian facilities 

April 12 , 2022
Citing explosive growth, Taylor Farms opens Canadian facilities 

Taylor Farms has opened a new production facility in Toronto focused on offering its retail product portfolio to Canadian consumers.

According to a statement, Kevin Silver, General Manager of Taylor Farms Canada, will oversee the operations at the Toronto facility. The opening of this facility brings new opportunity for Taylor Farms to support local growers and customers as well as the local job market.   

"We're thrilled to expand further into Canada with our new facility in Toronto,” Silver said.

 "We have seen explosive growth in Canada over the last five years, and with this new location we're able to address that demand by producing and delivering the freshest and most flavorful foods to our customers," he added. 

With production focused on the retail product portfolio, Canadian customers will now have access to an array of the freshest products including the fan favorite Taylor Farms Chopped Salad Kits and Earthbound Farm Organic Salads.    

Taylor Farms is a leading North American producer of salads and healthy fresh foods with production facilities across the US, Canada, and Mexico.

You might also be interested in


Australian table grape growers expect higher returns for 2022 crop
Researchers use artificial intelligence to find better tasting fruits and vegetables
Agronometrics in Charts: Mexican mangoes continue to be relished by a growing majority
USDA confirms citrus canker case in South Carolina
Composting 101: What to compost and how to do it
How to fertilize avocado trees
Food inflation perceptions among consumers driving new habits
Frutura continues expansion, acquires Uruguay citrus firm

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands