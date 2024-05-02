Cranberries benefits exercise performance

According to a research published by Concordia University’s Department of Health, Kinesiology and Applied Physiology in the Physical Activity and Nutrition journal, consuming cranberry can improve running speed and aerobic performance in trained runners thanks to faster muscle reoxygenation rates.

The trials monitored the performance of 14 trained distance runners that ingested a cranberry supplement for 28 days.

The research found that constant supplementation led to noticeable improvements in their performance, running speed improvement, and muscle recuperation, thanks to faster reoxygenation rates.

Athletes ran two times trials over three separate visits, one 1,500-meter and the other a 400-meter, in the second test they were given a cranberry supplement and then told to continue ingesting it for 28 days.

This is due to the fruit being rich in polyphenols, an antioxidant which protects the body from free radical effects caused by strenuous exercise.

According to Concordia university’s paper, the fruit is also easily accessible for others who might want to try for themselves since “they’re indigenous to and a major industrial crop for Quebec.” According to Statistics Canada, the province produces roughly 60% of Canada’s cranberry yield.