Hazel Tech opening new agriculture R&D space in Chicago

Hazel Tech opening new agriculture R&D space in Chicago

April 25 , 2022
Hazel Tech opening new agriculture R&D space in Chicago

Hazel Technologies has announced it will open a 54,000 square foot, two-floor office space in Chicago, which it says will house the largest agricultural R&D operation in the city.

According to a statement, the new space will include a research and development laboratory space, a pilot lab, administrative functions and an 8,500 square-foot innovation lab.

“Hazel is proud to add another chapter to Chicago’s rich history of homegrown innovation,” said Hazel CEO and co-founder Aidan Mouat, “It wasn’t too long ago, when we were Northwestern students with little more than a big idea and a lot of ambition. Today, Hazel Technologies is in 13 different countries.

Hazel’s new Chicago headquarters follows the company’s recent opening of a new Fresno, CA research center and west coast customer support office. Both moves come on the heels of Hazel’s $70 Million Series C fundraise.

Designed by global architecture and design firm, Perkins&Will, and built by Chicago-based,
award-winning general contractor, Skender, considers a flexible workplace offers variety and choice of space types for convenient access to all employees.

You might also be interested in


Cornell, Sun World launch two new table grape varieties 
TOMRA Fresh Food to launch new robotic packing machine for clamshells and punnets at Fruit Logistica and the South American Blueberry Convention
Westfalia details water sustainability strategy

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands