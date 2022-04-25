Hazel Tech opening new agriculture R&D space in Chicago

Hazel Technologies has announced it will open a 54,000 square foot, two-floor office space in Chicago, which it says will house the largest agricultural R&D operation in the city.

According to a statement, the new space will include a research and development laboratory space, a pilot lab, administrative functions and an 8,500 square-foot innovation lab.

“Hazel is proud to add another chapter to Chicago’s rich history of homegrown innovation,” said Hazel CEO and co-founder Aidan Mouat, “It wasn’t too long ago, when we were Northwestern students with little more than a big idea and a lot of ambition. Today, Hazel Technologies is in 13 different countries.

Hazel’s new Chicago headquarters follows the company’s recent opening of a new Fresno, CA research center and west coast customer support office. Both moves come on the heels of Hazel’s $70 Million Series C fundraise.

Designed by global architecture and design firm, Perkins&Will, and built by Chicago-based,

award-winning general contractor, Skender, considers a flexible workplace offers variety and choice of space types for convenient access to all employees.