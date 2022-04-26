GrubMarket acquires South American fruit firm in expansion bid

San Francisco technology and fruit ecommerce platform GrubMarket has completed the acquisition of Argentina based Salix Fruits, expanding its reach into South America and adding the Buenos Aires based company’s network of growers in 20 countries.

According to a statement, Salix Fruits has hundreds of growers in more than 20 countries, serving 450 industry customers in 50 countries, including Argentina, Chile, Brazil, South Africa, Spain, India, and the U.S.

Founded nearly 10 years ago by fresh fruit industry veterans Juan González Pita and Luis Elortondo, Salix Fruits is still managed by Juan González Pita (COO), alongside Alejandro Moralejo (CEO) and Daniel Calvo (CFO).

Today, Salix Fruits is active in the import and export of fresh fruit globally, shipping thousands of containers of product in 2021 and generating double-digit year-over-year revenue growth over the last several years, the statement said.

"We are excited to join the GrubMarket team and welcome the opportunities brought forth by GrubMarket's robust technology platform and strong eCommerce supply and demand network," said Juan González Pita, co-founder and COO of Salix Fruits.

“We have had the same vision about the need for a global fruit marketplace for many years. By joining with GrubMarket, we can make that vision come true. We are proud to be GrubMarket's first South American acquisition and look forward to being a part of the continued South American expansion journey,” Pita added.

According to Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket: "The acquisition of Salix Fruits marks our official expansion into South America, which shows our rapid and profitable growth capabilities in both domestic and international markets.

alix Fruits will now utilize GrubMarket's WholesaleWare software suite, the company's software-as-a-service platform that provides food industry wholesalers and distributors with seamless financial management, powerful sales capabilities, intuitive online ordering, precise inventory management, lot traceability and tracking, grower accounting, automated routing and logistics support, and mobile applications.