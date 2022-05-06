Kroger extends Go Fresh & Local Supplier Accelerator program

The Kroger Co. announced the second year of its Go Fresh & Local Supplier Accelerator, a program designed to enhance the selection of local items sold in its retail locations.

According to a press statement, suppliers can apply to be considered for the program through May 23, 2022. Its category management and fresh director team will review applications and select 30 finalists to attend the event.

Finalists will be given the opportunity to show off their products and interact with category managers, leaders and entrepreneurs at various stages throughout the selection process. The Top 15 finalists will be invited to present to a panel of Kroger executives where five winners will be named.

The prize package for those winners includes product placement on shelf within Kroger's Family of Companies; recommended partnerships with sponsors; and business development coaching from Kroger merchandising and sales leaders.

"Kroger is fully committed to supporting a diverse group of innovative, local suppliers who can bring a great assortment of fresh products to our customers," said Stuart Aitken, Kroger's chief merchant and marketing officer.

"Kroger committed to investing $10 billion in diverse suppliers by 2030, and the Go Fresh & Local Supplier Accelerator is a successful way to catapult Kroger closer to that goal. We are excited to meet this year's suppliers who will help us advance our commitment to fresh in our nearly 2,800 stores,” he added.