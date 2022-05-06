Next month’s Agritechnica Asia and Horti Asia set to receive agri-community 

As international travel restrictions to Thailand and the region ease further, next month from 25 to 27 May 2022, the agricultural and horticultural machinery community for Asia is awaited - in-person - at the Agritechnica Asia and Horti Asia trade fair in Bangkok, Thailand.

Guided by sustainability-led smart farming, the trade fair will welcome 300 brands from 26 countries, who offer hand-picked solutions for this region. The event also delivers professional knowledge and networking through its conference program and practical features like vertical farming, cannabis cultivation and smart farming.

Live demonstrations of drones performing precision tasks within an exhibition hall are planned within the new Thailand Smart Farming Pavilion, initiated and hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives (MOAC). The trade fair takes place at BITEC exhibition grounds with a wide range of machinery displays applicable for the region.

Smart Farming is one of the integrated solutions for the sustainable Agri-Food System. Integrated solutions need integrated actions from policies, business and the farmers. Precision Agriculture needs to monitor the changes and apply appropriate technologies at the right place, at the right time and the right rate. Agritechnica Asia is the place to explore the “right” technology and services that are needed.

Partner country: Vietnam

For the first time, the organizers of the trade fair, DLG (German Agricultural Society), and VNU Asia Pacific, have launched a partner country scheme, which aims to offer insights into attractive market opportunities of Vietnam, the country selected this year. Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) will be sending experts and will also host ‘Agritechnica Asia Live’, an outdoor event for live machinery demonstrations on the fields, to be held in Can Tho Province, Vietnam, 24-26 August 2022.

“Asia is a strategic region for the company where Maschio Gaspardo invested with two production plants in China and India. We continue to be present at Agritechnica Asia, both as partner and exhibitor, because of the wide audience of the trade fair, which goes well beyond Thailand. We look forward to presenting to the customers of this region innovations such as precision planters, soil tillage and much more”, explained Mr. Diego Ranzato, Sales Area Manager APAC, Maschio Gaspardo.

Conference Program highlights:

-Mechanization, Postharvest and Smart Farming for Sustainable Rice Production A highlight of the conference program is the conference held in English “Towards carbon reduced rice production and processing”. Organized by International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), the professional event addresses the mechanization and postharvest management for zero footprint and sustainable rice production as well as the challenges and opportunities for modernized and low carbon rice cultivation in Vietnam.

Asia-Pacific Trading Summit

As part of its export promotion program, the German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL) is supporting the Asia-Pacific Trading Summit, which is aimed at farm equipment manufacturers and offers an update on current regional requirements in the areas of technology, quality and after-sales services. The event offers the opportunity to network with experts, manufacturers and trading partners in the region.

Conferences in Thai: Cane and Sugar Industries and Coconut oil production

The conference “Thailand Cane and Sugar Industries after Covid-19” will identify the opportunities for Thai farmers presented by precision farming and explore the likely developments of the Thai Sugar Industries following the impact of the pandemic.

The Horticulture Research Institute (HRI) invites all interested to their “Conservation and Development of Coconut Oil Forum of Thailand (CDCOT)”.

International country pavilions

Country pavilions for Finland, Germany, India, Japan, and the Netherlands, will showcase equipment, technical solutions and inputs to Asia’ farmers in the regions.

“Taking part with a Dutch pavilion offers our companies the opportunity to participate under the national banner of “The Netherlands”, “Farming the Future” and “Solving global challenges together”. Dutch companies have a lot of knowledge and experience in efficient and safe agricultural production. Smart sustainable agricultural production is the future. Dutch companies and knowledge institutes can cooperate with you to reach this”, outlined Dr. Gijs Theunissen, Agricultural Counsellor at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Thailand.

Connecting People: Online platform with streaming and business matching

Following the successful hybrid premiere of the Agritechnica Asia and Horti Asia Regional Summit- an online/in-person conference with 90 presentations and 1000 attendees - the trade fair will be offering online streaming of selected events and repeat the attractive online networking environment.

New: Vertical farming and cannabis production

Two new pavilions have been added this year: “Vertical Farming Pavilion” organized by the Association for Vertical Farming (AVF) and the Cannabis Pavilion.

Agritechnica Asia and Horti Asia is organized by DLG International GmbH and VNU Asia Pacific. The Thai Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives is the official co-host.

The exhibition is supported by a range of domestic and international specialist organizations: e.g. International Rice Research Institute; Thailand Society of Sugarcane Technologists; Horticultural Science Society Thailand; Thai Society of Agricultural Engineering; and the National Science and Technology Development Agency.

AGRITECHNICA ASIA & HORTI ASIA, 25-27 May 2022 at BITEC, Bangkok

