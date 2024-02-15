Westfalia closes positive year in Asia

Multinational avocado supplier Westfalia is wrapping up an auspicious year in Asia, as new and upcoming markets in the continent show “exciting growth”, the firm says.

The company forecasts “continued market growth across the region into the latter half of the decade.”

India

Westfalia entered the Indian market in 2022, working with local partners and investing in local production and nurseries. The market has grown tenfold in the last few years with consumption increasing from 200 to 4,000 tons.

Additionally, 2023 marked the first commercial harvest of Indian-grown Hass avocados, with another 500 acres of Westfalia’s existing plantations in Southern India soon coming into production.

Last December, Westfalia Fruit India imported the first commercial shipment of avocados from Australia after market access for Australian avocados was granted. Fruit from Western Australia fits well into the Indian avocado imports calendar with availability between November and March, complementing African import programs from April to November.

“We believe that the demand for both Hass avocados and our exclusive and premium GEM variety will continue to grow on the back of strong per capita income growth and a rise in discretionary spending to 36% in 2020,” says Business Development Executive Zac Bard.

China

The Chinese avocado market saw a downturn during pandemic lockdowns, but in 2023 this turned around and the market is looking more optimistic.

In August 2023, South African avocados were granted access to the Chinese market. Westfalia Fruit leads exports of this fruit in the country, representing half of all avocado trade.

“As with India, Africa is very well geographically placed to supply China and as a globally integrated company we are approaching the opportunities there in a sustainable and responsible way,” adds Bard.

Japan

In 2023, Westfalia in Peru successfully increased imports to Japan by 58%. Marketing initiatives sponsored by trade bodies have supported the awareness and consumption of avocados as part of Japanese cuisine.

In addition, South Africa was recently granted avocado market access to Japan.

“Avocados grown in Africa have a hugely positive social footprint in local communities; Asia is the future for Africa and it’s going to be a fantastic story to watch how these markets help the continent improve the livelihood in its remote and rural economies. Avocados grown in Africa and sold in Asia are going to change many people’s lives for the better,” concludes Bard.